First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.27. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

In related news, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $1,031,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,574. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,499,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $59,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 26.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,141,000 after acquiring an additional 583,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,063,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,637,000 after acquiring an additional 510,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,770,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,453,000 after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

