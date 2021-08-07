First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,212 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 72.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $42.02 on Friday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.29.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

