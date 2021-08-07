FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Stock Price Down 0.2%

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) dropped 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 8,197 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 27,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

About FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.