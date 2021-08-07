Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.83.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of Finning International stock opened at C$33.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 22.18. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$19.14 and a 1-year high of C$35.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.98.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.0960952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, with a total value of C$290,814.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.