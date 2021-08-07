Financial Survey: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) & Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limestone Bancorp 21.64% 10.43% 0.93% Cadence Bancorporation 46.87% 15.67% 1.78%

Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Limestone Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limestone Bancorp $57.60 million 1.92 $9.01 million $1.20 14.00 Cadence Bancorporation $1.02 billion 2.44 -$205.53 million $0.74 26.92

Limestone Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadence Bancorporation. Limestone Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.5% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Limestone Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Limestone Bancorp and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 5 2 0 2.29

Limestone Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Limestone Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Limestone Bancorp is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Summary

Cadence Bancorporation beats Limestone Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

