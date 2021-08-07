Financial Survey: Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) versus Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and Axonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 26.61% 14.99% 13.29% Axonics -52.60% -19.35% -15.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Abiomed and Axonics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 Axonics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Abiomed currently has a consensus price target of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 5.17%. Axonics has a consensus price target of $68.22, suggesting a potential downside of 1.95%. Given Abiomed’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Abiomed is more favorable than Axonics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abiomed and Axonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 18.51 $225.52 million $4.94 70.02 Axonics $111.54 million 26.14 -$54.92 million ($1.48) -47.01

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abiomed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axonics has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Abiomed beats Axonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

