Financial Comparison: Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) vs. Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 29.80% 29.73% 21.96% Aeglea BioTherapeutics N/A -58.24% -49.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $6.21 billion 8.39 $2.71 billion $9.03 22.22 Aeglea BioTherapeutics $3.89 million 82.67 -$80.89 million ($1.52) -4.32

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aeglea BioTherapeutics. Aeglea BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Aeglea BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1 5 17 0 2.70 Aeglea BioTherapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $268.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 105.79%. Given Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aeglea BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis. The company was founded by Joshua S. Boger in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency. It also develops AGLE-177, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria. In addition, the company's preclinical pipeline includes cystinuria and research programs. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.