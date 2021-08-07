Financial Analysis: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) versus VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ovintiv and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovintiv 0 4 16 0 2.80 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ovintiv presently has a consensus price target of $31.88, suggesting a potential upside of 25.39%. Given Ovintiv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ovintiv is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Dividends

Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. VOC Energy Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.4%. Ovintiv pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.9% of Ovintiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of VOC Energy Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ovintiv has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovintiv and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovintiv -32.51% 18.65% 5.23% VOC Energy Trust N/A 12.74% 12.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ovintiv and VOC Energy Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.09 -$6.10 billion $0.35 72.63 VOC Energy Trust $5.01 million 14.08 $3.83 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ovintiv.

Summary

Ovintiv beats VOC Energy Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2020, its underlying properties had interests in 470.3 net producing wells and 84,332 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 3.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.