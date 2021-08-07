Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.94.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $133.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.67. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 955.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.