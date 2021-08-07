Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

FNF stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.91. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 462,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 113,167 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

