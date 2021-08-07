FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Receives $28.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. 1,008,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,997. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $57.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. FibroGen’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

