FibroGen (FGEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FGEN stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.62. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $57.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FGEN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

