Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.300-$5.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRT. Truist upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 413,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,487. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

