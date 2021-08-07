Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $98.07. The company had a trading volume of 45,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $111.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $91,893.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

