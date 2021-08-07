Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Falcon Minerals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,594 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Falcon Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 127,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,037,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 44.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.91 million, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 800.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

