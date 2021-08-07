Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to announce $348.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.60 million to $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 26.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $560.00.

FICO stock traded down $9.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.61. The company had a trading volume of 322,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,763. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $380.00 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after buying an additional 260,821 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,227,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,096,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

