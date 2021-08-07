Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $4,669,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in Facebook by 53.2% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 17,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $20,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,362,470 shares of company stock valued at $802,296,486. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $363.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,925,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,238. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

