F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Position Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.31, for a total transaction of $374,333.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,712.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,283,094. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FFIV. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $211.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.79 and a 1-year high of $216.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

