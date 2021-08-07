Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

EXTR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 569.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 123.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $155,625.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,321.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

