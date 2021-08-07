Exterran (EXTN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Exterran to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect Exterran to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74. The stock has a market cap of $146.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Alan Barta bought 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $34,916.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,146.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 378,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

