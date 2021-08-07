Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to Neutral

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Experian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

