Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $168.00. The stock had previously closed at $161.69, but opened at $151.31. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group shares last traded at $146.92, with a volume of 88,502 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.29.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.