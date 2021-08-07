Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.29.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $12.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,102,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $80.89 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $106,210,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

