Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.73. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.600-$3.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $47.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,474,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.76. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $47.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

