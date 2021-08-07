Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.51 ($37.07).

EVK traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, hitting €29.14 ($34.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,779 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.77. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

