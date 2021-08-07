Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells $283,353.18 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frank J. Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,546.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $394,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of Evolent Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

EVH stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

