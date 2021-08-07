EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Issues Earnings Results

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. EVO Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. 109,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,649. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

In related news, CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $726,809.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,467 shares of company stock worth $2,323,537. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

