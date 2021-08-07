EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evertec, Inc. is engaged in transaction processing business primarily in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Company operates through divisions which consist of Merchant Acquiring Solutions, Payment Processing and Business Solutions. It offers ATH network, payment processing, card products processing, electronic benefit transfer services, information technology services, database management services, printing centre and document mailing, cash processing, business processes outsourcing services as well as payment solutions, point-of-sale systems and accessories to receive payments. Evertec, Inc. is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

EVTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,483. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $46.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%. Research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in EVERTEC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 12.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in EVERTEC by 9.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,824,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,275,000 after purchasing an additional 240,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in EVERTEC by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

