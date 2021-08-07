EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $139.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $133.39 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $136.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $576.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $574.30 million to $578.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $595.21 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $620.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 27.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. 339,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,483. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in EVERTEC by 32.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 176,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,981 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

