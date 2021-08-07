Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $172.6, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.88 million.Everi also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

EVRI stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,499. Everi has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%. Analysts predict that Everi will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.22.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,513.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

