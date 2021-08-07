Everi Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Everi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.29. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. Everi has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,236,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 166.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,393,000 after buying an additional 389,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after buying an additional 359,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $1,274,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,470. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.