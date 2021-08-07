EverCommerce Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on August 10th (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce’s (NASDAQ:EVCM) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, August 10th. EverCommerce had issued 19,117,648 shares in its public offering on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $325,000,016 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. EverCommerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.15.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 19.97 on Friday. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 16.01 and a 12-month high of 21.00.

In other EverCommerce news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

