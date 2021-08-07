Eton Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 429% compared to the average volume of 672 call options.

ETON has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

