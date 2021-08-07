Eton Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 3,552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 429% compared to the average volume of 672 call options.
ETON has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.95. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $10.30.
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $598,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sean Brynjelsen purchased 5,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $293,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
Featured Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.