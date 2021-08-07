ETNA Network (ETNA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $506,952.00

ETNA Network (CURRENCY:ETNA) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $506,952.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETNA Network coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00047963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00127812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00155088 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,314.38 or 0.99947788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.22 or 0.00812736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

