Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.0710 on Top Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 42.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Ethverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0710 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a market cap of $573,915.55 and approximately $62,127.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.37 or 0.00357395 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001088 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00773358 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,172,154 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,981 coins. Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

