Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stake Raised by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 18,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of ETH opened at $23.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.19. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.81%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.