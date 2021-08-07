Essex Savings Bank Sells 534 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $70.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

