Essex Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in State Street by 171.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC boosted its position in State Street by 13.3% during the second quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,288 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,012. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

Shares of NYSE:STT traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,401. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $56.63 and a twelve month high of $90.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.42.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

