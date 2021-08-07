Essex Savings Bank Invests $221,000 in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

