Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,926,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,272. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $55.55 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.