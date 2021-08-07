Essex Savings Bank Has $458,000 Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.82. The company had a trading volume of 809,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

