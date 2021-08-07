Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $152,054.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,272 shares of company stock valued at $679,149. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.