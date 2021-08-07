ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.50. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.23.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.38%. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESSA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 178.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 72.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.