Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.64.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.42.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

