Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Upgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.07.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.68. The company had a trading volume of 875,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,571,720. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 117,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.