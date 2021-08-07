Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Workiva Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WK)

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Workiva in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WK. Truist Securities increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.45. Workiva has a 1-year low of $51.44 and a 1-year high of $140.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.40.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 379.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 28.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $2,837,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $30,753,066.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,308,650. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.