Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

HCC stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $972.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 124.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

