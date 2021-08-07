Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Sells C$147,000.00 in Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,765.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$147.63 on Friday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$73.49 and a 12 month high of C$153.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$138.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.94 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$158.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Group Inc. will post 17.0795494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.99%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James set a C$161.00 price objective on Equitable Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$160.33.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

