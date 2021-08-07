Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.620-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.

Equifax stock opened at $253.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.48. Equifax has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.11.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

