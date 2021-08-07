Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.250-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.76 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.67 billion.Equifax also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.620-$1.720 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.83. The stock had a trading volume of 591,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,275. Equifax has a 52 week low of $135.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equifax from $220.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $223.11.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

